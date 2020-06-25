Samuel Buster Lindsay III
Memorial Service for Samuel Buster Lindsay III will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. and Memorial at 11 a.m. Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven and Rev. Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick officiating.
Sam was born August 6, 1948, in Marshall where he lived all his life. He passed away March 17, 2020 at age 71 in Marshall. Buster was a lifetime member of Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Buster enjoyed Marshall Maverick and Texas Aggie football games, riding his horse Paint, eating out, church and his family. He and his mom were passionate on lobbying for special needs legislature in Austin. He participated in Special Olympics for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Betty Lindsay and grandparents, Carl and Mary Roderfer and Sam S. Lindsay, Sr. and Beulah Lindsay. He is survived by brother, John V. Lindsay and wife Becky and the Lindsay clan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Special thanks to Morning Light of Texas for the care given to him in his final years.
