Sandra Elaine Harris
MARSHALL Services will be conducted for Sandra Elaine Dickson Harris, 84, of Marshall, Tx, on Wednesday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, 1804 South Washington Avenue. Visitation will be just prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at Meadowbrook. Social distancing and face masks are required. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven and Rev. Mary Katherine Kirkpatrick. Graveside services will be conducted at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro, Tx on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Harris entered into rest on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born in Knox City, Tx and lived in Marshall for many years. She completed her baccalaureate at Baylor University, Masters Degree in Education at The University of Texas at Austin, and Masters Degree in School Psychology at The University of Texas at Tyler. She worked as a certified school psychologist and had a career in education that covered several years as a regular classroom and/or special education teacher. She also worked as a school psychologist for Caddo Parish Schools and as a school administrator in Longview, Texas, directing the Title One program among other tasks. Sandra was a trusted confidant to her family and friends. She was always there to listen and lend wise words and sagest advice. She was always sensitive to the feelings of others. She had a sense of humor and wit that was truly unmatched. We often referred to her as living saint or a two-legged angel walking among us. Sandra was an avid reader and loved reading all types of books, but especially enjoyed mysteries and books by Agatha Christie. Prior to her husband's death in 2017, Sandra and Marvin enjoyed traveling, both in The United States and countries abroad. Friends were important and cherished to both Sandra and Marvin. They enjoyed many years of couples Friday date night, annual post-Christmas traveling adventures and camping trips with The Group. Few people in this world are blessed enough to have such close friends as they did. After Marvin passed away, these treasured friends remained by her side up until the very end. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by one son, Scott Dickson Harris; her parents, Jim and Ethel Dickson; and best friend and husband of 60 years, Dr. Maverick Marvin Harris in 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Angie Harris and husband Eddy, and Cindy Leopard and husband Pat; one son, Mark Harris and wife Maribel; five grandchildren, Joseph Robberts and wife Natasha, Alisha Robberts, Patrick Leopard,II, and wife Gloria, Matthew Leopard, and Nico Harris; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Tristan, Kaden, Addison, and Peyton; several cousins and a host of friends. The family would like to especially thank caregivers Evelyn, Donnie, Teresa, Genia, and Benita, and the staff of Marshall Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
