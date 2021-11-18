Sandra Potter

Sandra “Sandy” Potter
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Sandra “Sandy” Potter, age 75 of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Colonial Gardens directly following the funeral services. Sandy Potter, a loving wife and mother, passed away on November 15th from her battle with cancer. She was born December 12, 1945 in Plattsburgh, New York to Ida Dubuque. She was raised in Plattsburgh, N.Y. and soon found her way to Elysian Fields, Texas where she raised her children. Sandy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Charles Potter who she adored and was devoted to, and her son, Kenneth Leavine (wife Laura) of Dennemora, N.Y., daughters, Kathy Leavine-Lepley (husband Reggie) of Huntsville, Texas and Jennifer Melton-Smith of New Waverly, Texas, stepson, Kendall Potter (wife Isabel), grandchildren, Tyler Leavine, Ashleigh Leavine, Shelby Lepley, Morgan Smith, Marci Smith, Abby Wescott, Maddy Wescott, Alyssa Wescott, Braden Potter, Allison Potter and Charles Potter. Extended family include Christy Mullins, Dustin Wittman, Shay Lynch, Scotty Hill, Stephen Hill and three great grandchildren; Remie, Kyllian and Sullivan. Sandy was the youngest of eleven children. She is predeceased in death by her mother and several siblings. Sandy worked for General Motors in Shreveport, LA and retired after 24 years of service. Sandy’s retirement years were enriched by woodworking projects with her husband, sewing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Grandma as everyone called her could fix anything, played a mean game of cards, was a league bowler, and cooked the most delicious pies. She was a great neighbor and friend and will be missed by all.
