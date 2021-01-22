Sara Jean Harper
MARSHALL, TEXAS Mrs. Sara Jean Harper was born in Marshall, Texas and was married to the late Mr. Samuel Harper. She is the mother of three children, Linda Harris, Sandra White, and Booker T. Washington.
Mrs. Harper is a graduate of H.B. Pemberton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Prairie View A & M University in 1952. She finished graduate school at the University of South Dakota at Aberdeen.
Mrs. Harper moved back home to Marshall in 1982 and opened Harper's Montessori School for Early Childhood. Upon retiring from teaching in 1994, Sara began her second career and passion in the culinary field by opening Personality Catering Service. Regular patrons included Nu Iota Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Regular Fellows Club, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Mary Church Terrell Society, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and many others until retiring in 2013.
Teacher Jean's classroom was warm, inviting, and filled with love, as was she. Placing smiles on the faces of children and providing acts of service are what brought her happiness and pleasure in life. She tirelessly taught and touched many.
Graveside services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021at Rosehill Garden Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex in Marshall from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.