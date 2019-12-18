Sara Sally Sandlin Ratliff
MOUNT PLEASANT Sara Sally Sandlin Ratliff passed away on December 17, 2019 in her home in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was born on June 21, 1936 to True and Bob Sandlin of Mount Pleasant.
Sally was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and a graduate of Stephens College and the University of Texas at Austin. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was a light to all who crossed her path in her 83 years of a life well lived.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Ratliff, her children, Bess & Mike Yeary, Beccy & Bennett Ratliff and Stacy & Thomas Ratliff, her sister True Sandlin Mann, her brother and sister in law Sue and Joe Sandlin, her grandchildren, Rachael & William Ratliff, Thomas Ratliff, Maggie & Keenan Weiss, Tyler Hargrave, Meaghan & Grant Hargrave, Kelly & Harrison Hargrave, Sara Ratliff and Taylor Ratliff and her great grandchildren, Gavin Hargrave, Beckam Hargrave, Emma Ratliff and Pierce Hargrave, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held at St. Marks Episcopal Church on Friday, December 20th at 2:00 pm with a burial to follow at the state cemetery in Austin, Texas on Monday, December 23rd at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Titus County Cares Food Pantry (www.tituscountycares.org).
Online registry is available at www.batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com
