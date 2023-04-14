Selia (Cookie) Tremble Shawkey
DALLAS — It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Selia (Cookie) Tremble Shawkey on April 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. She is the daughter of Billie Joyce Murphy Tremble and the late Wilmer F. Tremble, Sr. and the mother of Deteritch Shawkey.
The viewing will be Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10-10:45 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St., Marshall, Texas 75670. Telephone 903-935-3740
Interment will be at Trammel Cemetery, Rusk County, Texas. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home of Henderson, Tx.
