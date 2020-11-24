Sharron Brady
MARSHALL, TX Sharron Brady, 65, of Marshall went home to be with her Lord and Savior November 21, 2020 in Longview, TX. Sharron was born April 9, 1955 in Natchez, Mississippi to Rev. Rayford Lamar and Dolores VanNorden Hunt. She graduated from Marshall High School, Class of 1973. Sharron was an independent person and loved to take care of others, especially her children and grandchildren, before herself. Sharron was devoted to her son, Colin and his family, and loved them passionately.
She worked as a receptionist most of her life and most recently worked as an Ambassador for Sullivan Funeral Home. She was an excellent baker and loved sharing her dishes with others. She enjoyed caring for plants, whether it be her own, those of her children, and even the plants at Sullivan's. Her church membership is at First Baptist Church in Marshall. She seemed to be the very definition of a meek, God fearing woman.
Sharron is survived by her son, Colin Brady and his wife Patti, grandchildren Hayden, Landon, and Brooklyn, of Marshall; brother: Garry Hunt and his wife Pat, of Henderson; uncle: Jerry Van Norden and his wife Jimmie, of Hallsville; nieces and nephews: Aaron Hunt, Michelle Hunt, Brittany Hunt Pattillo, Courtney Hunt,; as well as a number of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Larry Hunt.
A time of visitation with Sharron's family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sullivan Funeral Home. A service to Celebrate Sharron's life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home with Dr. Jeremy Roberts officiating.
Pallbearers will be Colin Brady, Daniel Herrington, Jason Herrington, Tommy Strong, Russell Minatrea, and Lance Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Sharron loved beautiful flowers, in addition to flowers, she loved her community and helping others. Donations can be made in Sharron's memory to A Touch of Pink, C/O Deborah's Boutique 100 West Grand Suite A. Marshall, Texas 75670.
