Sheila Gail Baker Maxey
MARSHALL Funeral services for Sheila Maxey will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton, TX. A time of visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sheila Gail Baker Maxey was born October 7, 1952 in Marshall, TX. She passed from this life on January 30, 2021 in Marshall, TX. Sheila was the second child in three born to the marriage of Marvin Gerald and Mae Dean Bechtold Baker. She was raised in Marshall and graduated from the Maverick class of 1971. She earned an Associate Degree from Kilgore College and Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. Sheila married Ricky Wayne Maxey on June 4, 1993 and they celebrated 27 years of marriage. Sheila taught Kindergarten 26 years working in the Pine Tree, Springhill, Mauriceville and Nacogdoches school districts.
Sheila loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart, and was known to everyone who knew her as a soft-hearted and kind person. She touched many lives through her career and through the churches where she was a member. Sheila's greatest passion was her family, and she showed that love abundantly to all.
Mrs. Maxey was preceded in death by her father Marvin Baker and by her second father Dale Person, by her sister Rebecca Foster and her nephew Jerry Foster. Mrs. Maxey is survived by her devoted husband Ricky Maxey, her mother Mae Dean Person; her sisters Sarah McCarty and husband Don, Brenda Wright and husband Robert, her brothers Kelly Person and wife Angela, and Terry Person and his wife Cindy. Sheila was blessed with a large family with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was also devoted to her dog Precious who was with her for 17 years.
The family has request that in lieu of flower donations be made to Mission Marshall or Mission Carthage to help struggling families keep food on their tables.
