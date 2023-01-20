Sherri Luster
WASKOM — Celebration of Life services for Ms. Sherri Luster, of Waskom, Texas, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 185 Colquitt Street, Waskom, Texas 75692. Pastor Monroe Robinson, Jr., Officiant. Interment will follow in the Restland Cemetery, Waskom, Texas. Family Hour will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Washington’s & Smith’s Paradise Funeral Home, 1842 Barton Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71107. Flowers may be sent to or purchased at the Funeral Home.
