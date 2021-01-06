Sherry LaRue Scott
MARSHALL, TEXAS Sherry LaRue Scott was born to the parentage of Lee Berry Scott and Mary Lee Williams on February 25, 1954 in Marshall, Texas. Sherry departed this earth on December 23, 2020 after a short illness.
At an early age, Sherry became very involved in the Catholic church, attending thru the 6th grade, Holy Spirit Catholic School. She then entered Marshall Public Schools where she attended Pemberton High School and Marshall Senior High School and was part of the Pemberton-Marshall Graduating Class of 1972. After high school, Sherry went to the University of Dallas in Dallas, Texas to study Art. She then attended the University of Texas at Austin to study Business.
For most of Sherry's life, she was a member of the Catholic church, but in her latter years found comfort with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she attended Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church in Marshall, Texas.
Sherry worked for many years in the clerical and computer fields. She studied coding and worked as a Key Punch Operator. She was an impressive artist and loved attending art galleries and museums. She often volunteered much of her time with the Marshall Museum. She also could be found dedicating much of her time to the Harrison County Democratic Party and the Harrison County Democratic Women, as well as, many other philanthropic endeavors including but not limited to the March of Dimes and Easter Seals.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents: father, Lee Berry Scott, mother, Mary Lee Williams and stepmother, Henrietta Scott; and other beloved family members including, aunt, Thelma L. Floyd; cousin, Dorothy Beaver; cousin, Sadie F. Clay; and stepsister, Ruby Gray.
Leaving to cherish her earthly memory are a host of cousins, extended relatives and beloved friends all over the United States.
Sherry was the person that would call you and send you a greeting card for any and every occasion WITHOUT FAIL. Her level of compassion was beyond that of normal people. Her heart was so big and full of love for others. She will be missed more than words could ever express.
The graveside services for Ms. Scott is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Viewing will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.