Shirley Ann Craig
MARSHALL, TEXAS Shirley Ann McCollough Craig was born August 1, 1935 in Brockton, Alabama to William W. McCollough and Naomi Ruth Yohn McCollough. She moved with her family to Marshall, Texas when she was two years old, and lived most of her life there. She graduated from Marshall High School, class of 1953. She married the love of her life, J. O. Craig, and they raised a son and daughter. She was blessed with six loving grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. As an only child, the relationship she had with her aunts, uncles and cousins were deeply treasured. She attended Fairview Baptist Church, and had a deep affection for her church family. Shirley had a life-long career in banking and enjoyed working with the public, she was such a people person. She was always available for her children and such a great encourager. She served as a Cub Scout leader and was president of the Marshall chapter of Aggie Mother's Club for two years. She loved football. She listened to the Marshall Mavericks on the radio on Friday nights, and was a true Texas Aggie fan looking forward to listening or watching them on Saturdays and then on Sunday's she had the Cowboys to cheer on. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends, such strong bonds developed through those great friendships. Shirley enjoyed working outside rather than inside, she took great pride in caring for her lawn and flower beds; and went all out with Christmas décor in her front yard. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, J. O. and her parents, William (Big Boy) and Naomi McCollough. She is survived by her loving family; Son, Mike Craig, wife, Lisa; daughter, Donna Bogue, husband, Bubba; grandchildren, Andrew Bogue (Courtney), of Bullard; Emily Heflin (C.J.), of Arlington, Erin Townsend (Brad), of Richland Hills; Travis Craig (Tracy) of Austin; Mason Craig, Denver, Colorado; Lesley Craig, Denver. Great grandchildren Brandon, Travis and Jase Heflin; Carson and Casey Bogue; Nolan Craig; and Knox Townsend. She also leaves brother and sister-n-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends; whom she dearly loved. Due to winter weather conditions and the pandemic, we respect your good health and safety and have decided to honor Shirley at a memorial service later. She will be laid to rest at Algoma Cemetery, Marshall. In lieu of flowers, some of Shirley's favorite charities were St. Jude's Children's hospital and Hwy 80 Rescue Mission in Longview or Tyler. Or you may give to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
