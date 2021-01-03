Shirley Faye McKinney
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved mother, cherished grandmother, treasured sister and friend of many, Shirley Faye (Jock) McKinney, age 81, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Longview, Texas. She was born in Kerens, Texas on May 11, 1939 to William and Alice (Jenkins) Jock. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, William Jock and Alice Jock Lumpkin; her devoted husband, James Wade McKinney, Sr.; her son, Howard McKinney; her brother, Kenneth Jock and her sister, Gloria Dodie Jock Vick. She is survived by her sons, George McKinney and his wife, Terrisa, James Jimmy McKinney, Jr. and John McKinney; her grandchildren, Skye Knox and her husband, Kenny, John McKinney, Jr. and his fiancée, Lacy, Austin McKinney and his wife, Breahna, Justin Mills, Jason Mills, Lindsey Mills and Katelynn Bowers; her great-grandchildren, Blayne Knox, Jude McKinney, Lylah McKinney, Jackson Mills, Morgan Matthews, Simon Griffith and Lincoln Griffith along with numerous other family members and many sweet friends whom she adored. Shirley loved music and loved to dance. She loved looking for antiques, gardening and sewing during her younger years, but her true passion in life was her family. She had worked with Texas Home Health providing care for the elderly, but took great pride in being a homemaker and caring for her own family. She was a true lady of strength, who loved to talk and was always willing to lend a hand where needed. She survived breast cancer twice returning each time with more determination to live her life to the fullest. Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 1pm-3pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home at 3:00pm with Bro. Joe Cox officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
