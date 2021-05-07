Shirley J. Singleton
MARSHALL, TX Shirley J. Singleton, 85, of Marshall passed away on Wednesday, May 5 after a battle with non-hodgkin's lymphoma.
She was born on June 7, 1935 in Marshall the daughter of John Reece King Brooks and Thelma Jane Dunning.
She attended Marshall High School class of 1953 and was of the Baptist faith. She married Billy Bob Singleton on January 29, 1954 and they resided in Marshall. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking old fashioned soul food for her family. She enjoyed going to the Boats, shopping at Bealls and the Dollar Tree. She liked bright clothing and pedicures.
During her early years she loved to travel and as a family traveled to all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Her and her husband ran a concession stand, Singleton Snacks, and traveled to local festivals selling their famous sleeping hogs. They also owned a landscaping business where Shirley took care of peoples flower beds. She was also a volunteer for her grandson's band boosters in Marshall. She loved attending her great grandson's baseball games and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Tammy Singleton. Her brother, Reece Norman Brooks, Sr. and wife Eva Nell.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vicki Lawson and husband, Robert of Marshall. Grandsons; Jason Lawson and wife, Christy of Longview and Chris Lawson and wife, Amber of Marshall. Great grandchildren; Caiden, Coltin, Savanna, and Cassidy Lawson, Aryah Shimic and Brayden Thomaschaske. Niece Lucille Lynch and husband Donnie of Karnack and nephew Reece (Bubba) Brooks, Jr. and wife Sue of Karnack. A very special family friend, Caiden's mom, Traci Rogers, for providing food and checking in on Nanny. Special Friends; Mimi Gray, Marianne Mullins, Trisha Hayner, and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Roberts.
Family and Friends will meet at the Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home Friday, May 7 at 10am for visitation and funeral to follow at 11am with Pastor Michael Richard. Burial will take place at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. Honorary Pall Bearers are Jason and Chris Lawson.
A special thank you to Dr. Gary Brouillette and staff at Genesis Prime Care for his special care to our family, as well as Marshall Home Care and Hospice.
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Non- Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the Lymphoma Research Foundation at lymphoma.org or to the charity of your choice.
