Shirley Jean Palmer
MARSHALL Shirley Jean Palmer, age 66 of Marshall, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Shirley was born on August 14, 1953 in San Francisco, CA and raised in Texas City, TX. She moved to East Texas in the early 70s where she lived out the remainder of her precious life. She worked passionately as a waitress at Lupe's Mexican Restaurant for 25 years. A loving mother and grandmother, when she wasn't spending time with her family and friends she enjoyed Bingo, Slot-Machines and Puzzles of all kinds.
She is predeceased by her late parents Pete Llenos Cuyos and Annie Mae Cuyos; brothers Denny and Conrad (Sr) Cuyos; and sister Bette Cuyos-Hatman. She is survived by her three daughters Danesha Alan of Dallas, Danielle Newton of Marshall and Deidra Thomson of Tatum; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Shirley held a special fondness for the US Navy (father and brother both served) and the Houston Oilers.
The family would like to send a special thank you to: Dr Michael Frumovitz - MD Anderson in Houston, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility in Carthage and HeartsWay Hospice for caring for Shirley through her journey.
Celebration of Life will be held at River Crossing Cowboy Church 475 Henderson School Road in Marshall on Saturday, November 16th between 4pm 6pm.
