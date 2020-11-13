Shirley Jean Strong
DALLAS, TX Shirley Jean Strong, 85, of Dallas, TX passed away November 8, 2020 at her residence in Dallas. She was born December 18, 1934 in Harrison County to Ernest and Fannie Lee Downs Strong. She later moved to Dallas and married Bill Grooms. Shirley was a very gifted artist and did graphic design work for Dresser Industries Dallas until they went out of business and she started her own design firm, Strong Graphics.
She is survived by her sister, LaVera McNeill of Marshall, nephews Randy and Gary McNeill of Marshall, great nephew, Brandon McNeill and his wife Kelsi of Longview and their children, Wyatt and Colt as well as her caretaker Mary Ann Finley.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Dick Sawyer officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
