Shirley Kathleen Johanson
Shirley Kathleen Johnson Johanson
Shirley Kathleen Johnson Johanson died on November 17, 2019 at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Shirley was born in Dallas, Texas on January 5, 1929 to Gordon Landrith and Kathleen Ewing Johnson. She graduated as Valedictorian of North Dallas High School in 1945 and then attended Baylor University and Southern Methodist University. It was at SMU where she met and married her husband of over 62 years, Richard Claude Johanson. Their wedding was on December 23, 1947 at the Church of the Incarnation in Dallas, the third generation of Shirley's family to marry in that church.
Richard and Shirley were very active in the management consulting business. In 1973 they incorporated Johanson & Associates, allowing them to work together on a variety of projects that improved the business and personal lives of many. After Richard's death in 2010, the Company continued as The Johanson Group with their sons Bruce and Blair as principals in the firm.
Shirley was recognized by Chi Omega Fraternity as a 72-year member of their beloved sisterhood, and that sisterhood is shared with daughters Kathy, Claudia and Karen, daughter in law Ann, and granddaughter Lindsay.
She was a soloist in the choirs of the Church of the Incarnation and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Dallas, TX, St. David's Episcopal Church in Denton, TX and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, AR. She loved to read the Bible every day, doing genealogical research, traveling in their Blue Bird motor home with their grandchildren, wintering in warmer climates, snow-skiing in Breckenridge, Colorado and having family and friends gather around a dinner table.
One of the pastimes Shirley enjoyed most was playing Duplicate Bridge. She was recognized by the American Contract Bridge League as a Silver Life Master. Certified as a Duplicate Bridge Director, Shirley had the opportunity to mentor new players of the game and enhance the level of play for those she taught. In later years, her favorite part of playing bridge was riding with her Fayetteville carpool friends to the organized games in Rogers, AR.
Shirley was a member of the Perennial Garden Club, Chapter BH of P.E.O., Town Club and a Board Member of the Washington County Historical Society.
Shirley is survived by her children Kathleen and husband Dr. James Webster of Fayetteville, Claudia and husband Cary McClure Abney of Marshall, Texas, Karen and husband John W. Cole, Blair and wife Ann Johanson, and Bruce and wife Debra Johanson, all of Fayetteville. She proudly adored eleven grandchildren: Kerry Webster Herzog, Rebecca Webster Gayer, Richard Blair Abney, Karen Abney Neal, Alan W. Cole, Richard W. Cole, Thomas W. Cole, Steven Johanson, Lindsay Johanson Bailey, Grant Johanson, and Matthew Johanson, and her twenty-two great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
Shirley's family remembers her as a beloved and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the heart and soul of the family with her unwavering and unending devotion to her husband and family members and was a beautiful lady inside and out.
A memorial service will be held at 10AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville. A graveside service will be held at 11AM Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sparkman Hillcrest in Dallas, TX under the direction of Moore's Chapel of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Life Styles, PO Box 1114, Fayetteville, AR 72702-1114.
