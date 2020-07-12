Shirley Lajeanne Fleet
MARSHALL Funeral Services will be held for Mrs. Shirley Lajeanne Fleet, age 83, of Longview, TX on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Crim's Chapel under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Bro. Reggie Collins will be officiating. Interment will follow at Crim's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Crim's Chapel.
Shirley Lejeanne Fleet was born November 19, 1936 in Kansas City, MO to Hervey R. Lee and Mildred R. Bruce Lee. She passed from this life into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on July 5, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Shirley grew up and attended school in Kansas City. She was classically trained in ballroom dancing at Author Murry Dance Studio. She would go on to move to Marshall, TX where she met the love of her life, Gaylon Fleet. They were soon married and would spend 55 wonderful years together until his death in 2014. Mrs. Fleet was an accomplished pianist and loved serving the Lord by playing piano in church and for her family at home. Nothing in life brought her more joy than to be surrounded by her family and friends. She loved to entertain and was always classy, colorful, and full of great taste.
Shirley Lajeanne Fleet was preceded in death by her loving husband, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters; Deborah Cecil and husband Mike, Pam Rich and husband Mike; her son, Roger Fleet and fiance Jeanna, seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, two foster great grandchildren, and numerous relatives and beloved friends. Shirley Lajeanne Fleet is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
