Sonya Tootie Wrighten
MARSHALL Funeral Services for Sonya Tootie Wrighten will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Spiritual Activity Center, Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held 4 PM - 6 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Black's Family Center, Marshall, Texas. Tootie will lie in state Saturday, August 22, 2020, 12:00 Noon until service time at the Mt. Zion Spiritual Activity Center. Interment will be in Nichols Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
