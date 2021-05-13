Stanley Timmins, Jr.
CHIPLEY LT. Stanley Timmins, Jr.-USNR, 79, of Panama City, FL, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 after an extended illness. Stan was born on May 3, 1941 to Major Stanley Timmins and Ina Mae Timmins. He is survived by his wife of 54+ years, Charlene Hales Timmins; three children, Margaret Michelle Missy Timmins, Brian H. Timmins and Stanley Trey Timmins, III and wife Kim Marie; granddaughters, Savannah Parker and Lauren Timmins and many beloved rescued dogs and cats to count
He graduated from Waskom High School-Waskom, TX in 1959, then received his BBA from Texas Technological University in 1963 majoring in finance, insurance and real estate. He was also a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Stan served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1970 as a Staff Operations Officer-Mine Division 81 then as Executive Officer USS Vigor MSO-473. During his Vigor tour the ship won the Battle Efficiency E and Minesweeping M. M had fourteen young sailors obtain their GED's and had the highest reenlistment rate of any MSO in the Atlantic fleet.
Stan entered the real estate business in the early 1970's and formed St. Andrew Bay Real Estate with partner, Fred Webb. New partners Roger Rhodes, Elke McCoy and Steve Counts formed the management team that evolved into five sales offices, two property management divisions and was ranked by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the top 50 firms in Florida.
Stan was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations (he called it community dues). He served as past President of the Bay County Board of Realtors, multiple terms in the Bay County Chamber Board of Directors, twice Chairman of the Chamber Economic Devlopment Arm, served on the First National Bank, Regions Bank and Amsouth Board of Directors. Stan also coached Dixie Youth baseball and girls softball in the Lynn Haven program for years. He was recognized as Realtor of the Year in 1974, was Bay County Chamber member of the year in 1983 and received the Lauren Merriam Chamber award in 1994.
Stan took his boys hunting and fishing at every opportunity and followed Missy all over the Southeast as she competed in softball tournaments. Stan and Charlene retired in 2000 and she followed her dream of breeding, raising and showing AQHA quarter horses across the Southeastern US. Charlene qualified and competed at the Select World Show four times (you gotta be good). Stan got to drive the truck, pull the horse trailer, clean the stalls, feed the animals and of course write all the checks.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Southerland Family Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers were the Realtors who comprised the St. Andrew Bay Real Estate family over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucky Puppy Rescue-Bonifay, FL (theluckypuppy.org) or More Transplants More Life (www.moretransplantsmorelife.org) in memory of Stan Timmins. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com
