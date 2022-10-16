Stephen Craig Hostetler, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX — A memorial service will be held for Mr. Stephen Craig Hostetler Sr., age 68 of Marshall, TX, on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:00 am at The Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Bob Bryant of Cypress Valley Bible Church will be officiating.
Steve was born May 4, 1954 in Paris, TX to Mr. Ralph Hostetler and Mrs. Mildred Hostetler. He passed from this life into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ on October 12, 2022 at his home in Marshall, TX.
After graduating from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, where he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Steve spent his professional career as a Field Engineer, Project Manager, and Project Estimator for Babcock and Wilcox Construction and Chicago Bridge and Iron in the field of power generation, both in the United States and abroad. He was a meticulous organizer, loved traveling with his family, and watching classic television.
Gone before him are his parents, Ralph and Mildred Hostetler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Hostetler; his children, daughter and son-in law Candice and Derek Morris, and his son Stephen Hostetler Jr.; his grandsons Dylan and Lane Morris; his sister Ralphann Moffitt, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Steve Hostetler is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.