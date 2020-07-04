Stephen Noel Austin
KARNACK, TX Graveside services for Mr. Stephen Noel Austin, age 65, of Karnack, Texas, will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Concord Cemetery in Jonesville, Texas under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Steve Austin was born January 6, 1955 in Sanford, North Carolina to Loys Harding and Sarah Winston Austin. He passed away on June 29, 2020 at his home in Karnack, Texas.
Steve was a gunsmith and enjoyed collecting all types of guns. He loved to shoot and even had a gun range set up at his home. In his younger days, he enjoyed flying his ultralight plane. He loved to read and watch Sci-Fi. Steve had a great sense of humor, and was a NASCAR and football fan.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Loys and Sarah Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Gill and Vicki Austin.He is survived by his daughter, Reanna Humphrey and husband Aaron of Bossier City, LA; granddaughter, Lainey Humphrey; sister, Linda Costanza and husband Joe of Houston, TX; nephews, Jason Costanza, Morgan Costanza, Trey Austin, and Derrick Austin; nieces, Suzanne Ryan and Paige Gumm; as well as grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorials be made to Brock's Blessings, in care of: Paige Gumm, Attn: Brock's Blessings, 4351 N. White Oak Road, Gladewater, TX 75647.
