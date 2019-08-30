Stephen Steve' Cannon Hartt
TYLER On August 27, 2019, Stephen Cannon Hartt, loving husband, father, Pappy, brother, and son passed away at his home at the age of 66, from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Steve was born May 23, 1953, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Jimmy Cannon and Mary Jane Hartt. As a child he moved to Marshall, Texas, where he graduated from Marshall High School in 1971. He attended Texas A&M University where he earned his B.S. in Landscape Architecture as a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of '76.
Steve had a longtime career in East Texas working in oil and gas for Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids and Newpark Drilling Fluids. He was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, East Texas Oilmen, and Bascom United Methodist Church. Steve was a known practical joker, mischief maker and collector. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and going to the White River in Arkansas. Not many things could come between Steve and a fishing trip.
Music was a great joy in his life and you could find him listening to Classic Rock or picking on a guitar. He also loved watching the Texas Rangers play while enjoying a summer evening at home on Lake Tyler.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Cannon Hartt. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hartt of Tyler; his mother, Mary Jane Hartt of Marshall; his children, Amy Hartt McLeod and husband Adam of Dallas, Samuel Cannon Hartt and fiancé Monica Lewis of Aledo, and Benjamin Krebs and wife Haley of Tyler; his grandchildren, Cannon McLeod and Drake Krebs; his siblings, Susie Hartt Bradford and husband Jack, Mark Hartt and wife Carol, and Jim Hartt and wife Allyson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold visitation at Bascom United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 1st from 5:30-7 p.m. A celebration of Steve's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, at Bascom United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Allison Andrews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either Bascom United Methodist Church or CurePSP.org.
