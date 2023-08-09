Steven Alexander Berglund
MARSHALL — A private family graveside service for Steven Alexander Berglund, 69, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at Yates Memorial Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas.
Steven was born on July 28, 1954, in Marshall, Texas to William Alexander Berglund and Doris Foster and passed away on August 6, 2023, at Medical City in Plano, Texas.
He worked as a computer analyst for Eastman Chemical Company for 39 years. He was a boy scout leader and master at Trinity and was the assistant coach for his son’s soccer team. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home to our national parks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Berglund.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Berglund; daughter, Allyson Marie Griffin, and husband, Colt; son, Wade Alexander Berglund and wife, Nicole; brothers, Eric Foster Berglund and wife, Maureen and William Clay Berglund and grandchildren, Rylee Grace Griffin, Molly Marie Griffin, Grace Anne Berglund and Anders David Berglund along with numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
