Steven Wayne Durr
MARSHALL — A funeral mass for Steven Wayne Durr, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27th, 2023 in Colonial Chapelwith a rosary to be recited beginning at 6:00 p.m. Steven was born on January 13, 1975 in Shreveport, Louisiana and died on February 24, 2023 in Marshall, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
