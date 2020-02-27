Stevie Mae Mitchell Alexander
MARSHALL Celebration of Life for Stevie Mae Glory Mitchell Alexander will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building 2709 Karnack Highway (43 North), Marshall, Texas. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Leigh, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Black's Family Center, 2308 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas. Arrangement are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home (903-693-3611). blackscarthage.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.