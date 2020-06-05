Susan Hopkins Hale
MARSHALL A memorial service for Mrs. Susan Hopkins Hale will be held at Crossroads Methodist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00p.m. Tena Tiller will be officiating the service.
Susan Hopkins Hale, 64, of Marshall, Texas was born on September 5, 1955 to her parents, Howard Hopkins and Maurine Guilliams. Mrs. Hale went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020. She was a member of Crossroads Methodist Church. Mrs. Hale loved to paint, watch western movies and spend time with family.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her mother, Maurine Hopkins; sister, Pam and husband, Eddie Rockwell; brother, Philip and wife, Beth Hopkins; son, Ted and wife, Brenda Hale; grandson, Blake Hale; granddaughter, Katie Hale; great-granddaughter, Bella; favorite uncle, Felton Hopkins; favorite aunt, Helen Guilliams; four legged niece, Macie. Mrs. Hale is also survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mrs. Hale is preceded in death by her father, Howard Hopkins; sisters, Debbie McKinnon and husband, Ty and Kathy McQueen; nephew, Blair Binotti.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Debra Maxie and Karina Delon for their outstanding care and compassion for our loved one.
In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations to be made to Crossroads Methodist Church in Mrs. Hale's honor.
Online condolences can be made to www.downsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.