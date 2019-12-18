Susan Jane Golden Jackson
MARSHALL On December 15, 2019 Susan Jane Golden Jackson was called home by her Heavenly Father to join her husband of 62 years, Bert W. Jackson. Susan was born November 21, 1927 in Marshall, Texas to the late Fannie Lee Stegall Golden. She was the youngest of the three children. She grew up and lived her life in the Marshall/Hallsville area.
On June 5, 1945, she married Bert Webb Jackson. In 1951, she and her husband, Bert, opened Bert Jackson Jewelry and together they ran the business for 36 years. Susan always stood by her husband's side and was a true helpmate.
She was a charter member of East End Baptist Church, and later Victory Baptist Church in Marshall. Where while her husband was a deacon, as preparation for Communion she would make unleavened bread. She also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Her love for the Lord was shown through her actions and a poem she wrote titled Victory. Thank you Lord for the joy we have within our hearts today, For the Victory of togetherness we had without delay, For Victory to withstand the devil in his snare, And to know that we are always in the loving care. Just trust in your guiding hand in all we say and do. We will go on in Victory, Lord, in serving you.
Susan was a giving lady who was always a friend to anyone who needed a friend. She was a loyal daughter who made sure that her mother's needs were met. She would volunteer her time with her involvement in the Altrusa Club where she sold many fruit cakes at Christmas to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation. She was also a leader in Camp Fire for several years.
Susan is survived by daughters, Carla Nolan (Wayne Brooks) and Martha LaRue (Bobby); grandchildren, Wanda Terry (Don), Gwen Warren (Britt), Kevin George (Nicole), Keith George (Kristi), Bobby LaRue, Jr. (Candace), and Mamie Charest (Ron); great-grandchildren, Chris Terry (Sharon), Hunter Terry, Jordan Watkins (Tyler), Taylor Warren, Madalyn Jane Warren, Emma George, Kathryn George, Kendall Bradley, Cloe George, Diana LaRue, Kaylee Charest, and Mason Charest. She also leaves to cherish her memories are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bert Webb Jackson; mother, Frannie Lee Sypert; brother, Richard David Golden; sister, Dorothy Mae Reppond; son-in-law, Edward Ray Nolan; nieces, Carolyn Jackson Duren and Jackie Rager; great-niece Sara Hendricks.
Susan's family and friends will miss her, but are comforted in knowing that she is now walking the streets of gold with her family and friends who went before her.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Mrs. Jackson's grandsons and serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Dick Sawyer and Gene Brown.
A family hour will be held from 5:00-7:00p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home and burial to follow at New Grover Cemetery.
