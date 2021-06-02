Susan O'Connor Delahunt
MARSHALL Susan was called home to Our Lord on Friday, May 21. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall. Susan was born the only child of Joseph and Frances (Fax) O'Connor in Marshall, Tx on October 13, 1938. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1956. She went on to attend Panola College. Susan was a secretary for the State of Texas in the Department of Pardons & Paroles and for the Department of Human Services-Adult Protective until she retired. She married her MHS classmate Bobby Delahunt on July 7, 1972 and they were happily married for 41 years until his death on July 21, 2013. Susan enjoyed spending time working in her yard, shopping with her dear friend Winnie Heath, and spending time with her family and all her friends that she held dear to her heart. Susan was an active member of the Cypress Valley Bible Church for over 20 years until her diagnosis of AML prevented her from attending. She made many wonderful friends there that were very dear to her heart. She was always quick to invite anyone that would listen to come hear Bob Bryant and his message every Sunday. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby; grandson, Christopher Collier; and her cousin, bonus sister, and best friend, Bettye Barnes Grable. She is survived by her children, Tim (Adrienne) Barton, Bubba (Amy) Barton, and Vicki Barton Collier; step-daughters, Bobette (Fred) McGilberry, and Dawn (Walt) Giebelhaus; and bonus daughter, Suzanne Waskom; grandchildren, Brandon (Madelyn) Barton, Staci (Bo) Bergfeld, Zack (Megan) Barton, Tucker (Tyler) Barton, Courtney (Crystal) Barton, Casey (Becca) Barton, Laci (Josh) Redding, Rebecca (Garrett) Allen, Rusty (Mallory) Collier, and Jesse Collier; numerous great-grandchildren and other family members that she loved so dearly. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Toby, Kitty, Sadie, and numerous grand dogs. Susan is in Heaven because she believed the promise of Jesus in John 3:16, which she shared with all her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kidz Life at Cypress Valley Bible Church, The Pet Place, or Friends of Marshall Animals.
