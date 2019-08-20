Susie Borland-Kelley
MARSHALL Funeral services for Susie Matilda Borland Kelley (Sue Kelley), 96, of Forney, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Brown officiating. Ms. Kelley passed away August 14, 2019 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur.
She was born July 22, 1923 in Port Neches, a daughter of the late Allen Milton Borland and Clara Keith Borland Newman.
Prior to beginning her career in Beaumont Texas, Ms. Kelley attended Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. In June 1985, she retired as an accountant for Stone and Webster in Zachary, LA. She moved to Marshall, Texas where she continued her work as a part-time accountant. Ms. Kelley was a devout member of the First United Methodist Church of Marshall. As a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class, she volunteered at the food pantry and clothes closet, as well as mentoring young members for Confirmation. She loved hosting parties for friends and family and decorating for every holiday.
Sue is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Pamela and Reuben Klibert and Jennifer Wiggins; 4 grandchildren Kevin and Misty Wiggins of Bridge City, Kelli Wiggins of Orange, Melissa and Steven Wood of Mesquite, Jennifer and Johnny Howe of Lodi; 12 great-grandchildren, Shelbey and Walker Wiggins, Emilee and Natilee Reed, Rayne Vance, Eastin Wiggins, Alexis and John Broussard, Brenden and Kale Berlinger, Rebecca and Jacqueline Wood, Addison Howe; three great-great-grandchildren, Greyson Poole, Molly and Remi Broussard; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Susie was preceded in death by John Joseph Kelley, Jr.; brother, Allen M. Borland; sister, Keith Newman; granddaughter, Kinta Kay Berlinger; and niece, Clara Thibeaux.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wiggins, Steven Wood, Johnny Howe, John Broussard, George and Cody Huffman. Honorary pallbearers will be Walker Wiggins, Brenden and Kale Berlinger.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas, 75251.
