Suzanne Nabours
MARSHALL — Suzanne Nabours moved on to the heavenly realms on March 6th in the presence of her two daughters.
Joy and laughter accompanied Suzanne from her birth to James & Juanice Shoults in Hallsville, TX, on June 16th 1936. Suzanne graduated from Longview High School in 1954 and her further education included undergraduate and master’s degrees in drama from SMU and Baylor.
A free spirit, Suzanne took her drama degrees to New York City for a few years before relocating to west Texas to teach high school drama. It was there that she met the handsome high school English teacher Nick Nabours. Suzanne and Nick eloped to Juarez and married in 1962. Nick and Suzanne had an adventurous life during his career at Pan American Airways, and they lived in several parts of the US while touring the world with their daughters compliments of the airlines. In 1980 they moved to Longview returning to Suzanne’s hometown. They retired in Ruidoso, New Mexico where Nick had fond childhood memories and owned a cabin in the mountains.
Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, James & Juanice Shoults, her husband, Nick Nabours, and her in-laws Charles Nabours and Red Nabours Reid. She is survived by her sister Janelle Graeter, daughters, Melissa Nabours and Ursula Nabours, and grandson, Dylan Saltman.
Services will be held at Hallsville Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 14th at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9-10 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Park in Longview. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.