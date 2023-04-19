Syble J. Elliott
MARSHALL — Graveside services for Mrs. Syble J. Elliott, 100, of Marshall, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Elliott passed from this life on April 10, 2023, in a Marshall nursing home. She was born September 9, 1922, in Bronson to the late Jessie and Etta (Boyette) Mills and lived most all of her life in East Texas. Early in her life she was a telephone operator and went on to work as a clerk for T.C. Lindsey & Co. in Jonesville for over 60 years. Syble was a people person and could strike up a conversation with anybody. She was a woman of strong faith and was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church in Waskom. She loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and made it a point to be involved with their activities.
In addition to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Mills, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Elliott Sr., and her brother Jessie Mills Jr.
Survivors include her children, Patsy Fauver and husband Greg of Winchester, Virginia, and Carl Elliott Jr. and wife Paula of Karnack; grandson, Paul Edward Fauver and wife Crystal and great-grandchildren Emma, Savannah, and Caroline Fauver, all of Gore, Virginia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Gigi and Marshall Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Mrs. Elliott.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.