Tammi LaTrelle Johnson Trotter
“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy. Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.”
Excerpts from Proverbs 31
A celebration of life service for Tammi LaTrelle Johnson Trotter will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 4151 Rte 130 South, Edgewater Park, NJ 08010. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Clarence Johnson Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
Tammi was welcomed into the world on June 22, 1976 by her parents George and Deborah Shaw Johnson in Marshall, Texas. Tammi accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of six years old and was baptized at the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall, Texas, which was the foundation for her spiritual growth. At a very early age, Tammi enjoyed participating in the youth choir, Sunday School, or whatever areas needed, especially assisting the senior members.
In 1993, she and her family united with Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church and Tammi continued to be active in the youth choir, Sunday School, and other youth activities. Tammi graduated from Marshall High School in 1994, where she achieved many honors and recognitions including Homecoming Queen, Miss Marshall High School, and Who’s Who Among American High School Students. She was also active in the Student Council, Choir, Top Teens of America, and the basketball and volleyball athletic program. Tammi maintained a special bond with her classmates that lasted throughout her life. She considered her classmates as extended family.
Following high school graduation, she attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Rehabilitative Sciences. There she met the love of her life, Jeremiah Trotter. On July 4th, 1998, the two united in marriage and the power couple’s journey began. To this union, three beautiful children were born: TreMil, Jeremiah Jr., and Josiah, her pride and joy.
Tammi and her family lived in New Jersey, Virginia, and later returned to New Jersey. They soon joined in fellowship with Life Giving Word Ministries.
As her husband continued his NFL career, the power couple still found time to develop many business ventures together. Even with her busy schedule and balancing everyone’s needs, Tammi was an awesome wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, coworker, and planner.
For over 18 years, Tammi Trotter served over 500 families in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas as a licensed Associate Broker Realtor with Keller Williams Realty. She excelled in the real estate world, but her true measure of success was with her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was awarded for her many selfless acts of kindness, one being the Cultural Icon Award by Keller Williams Cherry Hill. While at Keller Williams Cherry Hill, Tammi co-founded The Buy Sell Rent Team with her dear friend and business partner, Tiffanie Radomicki, which spanned from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. During this time, she grew the team of two to a team of twelve, while mentoring countless new real estate agents.
Tammi was known for always keeping her client’s best interest at heart by standing firm in her faith in God and her desire to educate her clients to achieve their dream of home ownership. She was an active member of the National Association of Realtors, New Jersey Association of Realtors and Nexus Burlington Camden County Association of Realtors. She was a member of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, also known as NAREB, and the Southern New Jersey Chapter of NAREB for 17 years. She also served as Member, Board Chairperson and most recently as the Vice President. As Vice-President of The Southern Chapter of NAREB, she continued to fight for housing rights in order to achieve “democracy in housing.”
Other awards and recognitions that Tammi received include the following: Capper, Realtor Spirit Award, the Eagle Award and many many more. Some of the certifications she has received include:
REO (Real Estate Owned) and BPO (Broker Price Opinion) Certified, Certified Distress Property Expert, Accredited Buyer Resources, and Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource. In addition, Tammi was Notary Public in the state of New Jersey and a signing agent for many lenders.
Tammi had a heart for compassion and service to others. She gave fervently to various philanthropic endeavors including coat and sock drives for the homeless, volunteering at soup kitchens, painting schools, bookbag drives, the polar plunge (a cold water dive fundraiser), Habitat for Humanity, fundraising for various charities, and credit smart training.
Tammi’s life was purposeful. Like a ray of sunshine, her radiant smile would light up any room. She had a way of making everyone feel special when in her presence. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, cooking and entertaining loved ones, traveling, running in marathons, tailgating, fashion shows, shopping, attending Broadway plays and daytime shows with family and friends, girls’ trips and most of all attending her husband and children’s sporting events. Anyone could identify Tammi’s distinct voice in a crowd, cheering them on to victory.
Months before her passing, Tammi said to her mother, “Three things that I will never stop doing is smiling, singing, and praising God!” Her last day with us, even through the pain, this woman of faith managed to do all three. The last word that she was able to speak with clarity was “Sing!” as she transitioned into sweet rest, surrounded by the love of her family. Her favorite song was “O Lord How Excellent Is Thy Name.”
To cherish her sweet memory is her loving and devoted husband, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr.; daughter TreMil; two sons, Jeremiah Jr. and Josiah; her parents, George and Deborah Shaw Johnson of Marshall Texas; sister Tiffani Audrict (Terrel) of Houston Texas; and nephew London Audrict.
Also cherishing her memory are four aunts: Bennie Jewel Taylor of Temple Hills, MD; Bobbie Jean Johnson of Marshall, Tx; Clarine Shaw of Dallas, Tx; Lucy McClellan and Christine Booker of Marshall, Tx; three uncles: Archie Shaw of Marshall, Tx, Raymond Johnson of Dallas, Tx, Ervin Johnson of Albuquerque, NM, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many faithful friends. Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah for a life well lived!
Her bonus family-in-love: mother-in-love, Ethel Gray (Melvin); aunt Sara Lee Traylor; sisters Melissa Hardy (David); Tonya Brooks (Steve); Vonya Traylor; Meshell Trotter; brothers Nicholas Trotter, Sr. (Mary); Alex Mackey; Carl Traylor; and “lovebugs” Rosie and Nicholas Trotter, Jr. (niece and nephew).
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” -II Timothy 4:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.