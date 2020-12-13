Tammy Ann (Sepulvado) Morton
Tammy Ann (Sepulvado) Morton, born October 27, 1960 in Ruston LA, passed from this life on December 6, 2020 at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana TX. She was 60 years old.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father Frank Leonard Sepulvado. She is survived by her mother Oma Jean (Jones) Sepulvado of Marshall TX; daughters Amanda Ann Sepulvado of Shreveport LA, Lacey Farrington and husband Matthew of Hooks TX, and Melinda Rochelle Francis of New Diana TX; sisters Paula Lee Matters and husband Tom of Dallas TX, and Amy Ellis and husband James of Marshall TX; grandchildren Hunter King, Tia King, Victoria Foster, Jonathan Foster, Peighton Telano, Preston Telano, Julianna Foster, and Benjamin Farrington; and great-grandchildren Kylo King and Keanu King.
Tammy dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is remembered as a hilarious woman and was always the life of the party. She had a huge, generous heart and a passion for helping people and animals alike. She adored her fur babies Annabelle and Little Bit. Tammy will be deeply missed by those whose life she has touched.
An indoor/outdoor celebration of life gathering will be held in Tammy's honor on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at her mother's home located at 466 Bailey Cutoff Road in Marshall TX.
Tammy Ann (Sepulvado) Morton is being cremated under the direction of Queen City Funeral Home.
