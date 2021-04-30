Tammy Gail Lee
WAXAHACHIE Tammy Gail Lee, of Waxahachie, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born on January 15, 1975 to parents James Purifoy and Gail Stewart in Camden, Arkansas. Tammy was well known for her adventurous personality and always being ready to do the risky things in life. Tammy enjoyed going to Comicon with her daughter Katie, listening to scary stories on YouTube to fall asleep, spending time with her grandkids, and cracking witty jokes. Her blunt nature coupled with her raw sense of humor could happen at any time, without notice, and would immediately fill the room with uncontrollable laughter.
Left to cherish her memories are her Husband Steven Lee, having been together for more than 30 years, Father James Purifoy and wife Theresa, Mother Gail Wofford and husband Bud, her son Caleb Lee and his partner Selina, her daughter Katie Lee, her grandkids Randee (ChiChi), Eevee (Lizard Beth), Brooklyn Lee, and Jayden, her brothers Randall Rowe and Coy Rowe, her sisters Christel Kelly, Amy Launis, Robin Purifoy, Karissa Purifoy, and her sister from another mother, Katrina Burkhalter Black. In addition to her immediate family, Tammy leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, and other extended family members who will forever remember the spice and fierceness Tammy brought into their lives.
Tammy was preceded in death by her brother, Jayme Purifoy and her stepfather, Randy Rowe.
Visitation for family and friends will be held all day Thursday, April 29, 2021 with family present from 6-8 P.M. and all day Saturday, May 1, 2021 with family present from 1-4pm at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home Chapel in Waxahachie, Texas. Guests who attend either visitation may take a small plant with them as a sweet memory of Tammy's life and love.
To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. The family respectfully requests that you do not send flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. 972-937-2211.
