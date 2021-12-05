Tammy Ganey Heldebrandt
MARSHALL — Funeral Services will be held for Tammy Heldebrandt, age 58, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Dr Rick Wolfe will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Tammy was born on June 17, 1963 in Tucson, Arizona to Dan Ganey and LaWanda Lear Ganey. She entered rest on December 1, 2021 in Carthage, Texas after a long, hard battle with Parkinson Disease.
Tammy graduated in 1981 from Haughton High School and then graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1986 where she received her degree in Bachelor of Arts, College of Education. She was a member of the Louisiana and Caddo Association of Educators. She was an elementary teacher and taught at Northside in Shreveport where she retired. She considered the students she taught as her own children. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and the LSU Tigers and never lost faith in them even when they had a bad season. Tammy was a loving person, kind hearted and always wanted to provide for those that were in need. Her favorite vacation spot was Destin, Florida. Her three nieces and her nephew were her pride and joy. She was only 4’ 11” but a ball of fire and could make anyone walk the line. She was a fighter and never gave up during her long journey with Parkinson Disease.
She is preceded in death by her brother Timothy Lee Ganey, uncle DeLane Lear, and grandparents John and Johnnie Lear.
She is survived by her mother LaWanda Turner, stepfather Rick Turner, adopted father Ronald Heldebrandt, father Dan Ganey, nieces Danyel Ganey, Linzie Ganey, Makinzie Ganey, nephew Timothy (TJ) Ganey, aunt Ina Lear and cousins Teresa Fledderjohn and Jamie Lear as well as numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
