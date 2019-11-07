Tammy Kay Martin
JEFFERSON A Mass of Christian Burial for Tammy Kay Martin will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson with Msgr. Zacharias Kunnakkattuthara officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Woodlawn, Texas. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday November 7th at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall with a Rosary following at 7:00. Serving as active pallbearers will be Carey Heaster, Craig Evers, David Roberts, John Doc Dockery, Mike Watts, Nomi Morris and Randy Webster. Tammy was the daughter of W. H. Buck Morris and Lillian Russell Morris, and was born November 18th 1958 in Gilmer, Texas. She passed away November 5th 2019 in Longview. She lived in the Morton community near Harleton as a child and graduated from Harleton High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in music from East Texas State University in Commerce, TX and later received her Master's Degree in Education. She taught music, kindergarten and Headstart during her 30 plus years in public schools in Harleton, Marshall and Jefferson, and was lovingly known as Miss. Tammy by her students. Tammy began playing the piano as a child, and was a church musician during her teenage years and most of her adult life. She also taught piano for a number of years. She is survived by her husband, Walter, her daughter Brittany Ingraham and Greg, all of Jefferson; brothers, Bill Morris and Susan, and Dan Morris and Carolyn all of Harleton a number of nieces and nephews and countless other relatives. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the nurses and support staff at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care for Tammy.Tammy Kay Martin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.