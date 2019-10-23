Teddy Gene Moon
GILMER Memorial Services for Mr. Teddy Gene Moon are scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, October, 26 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Mr. Moon was born August 25, 1957 in Marshall, TX to Earl L. Moon and Shirley McCallay Moon and passed away after a lengthy illness October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Teddy Moon attended Marshall High School and went on to Kilgore College. Mr. Moon enlisted in the United States Army in 1976 and was very proud of his service to his country. During his time in service he served as an Intelligence Analyst. Teddy would go to marry the love of his life, Caroline Ann Povech, on August 6, 1988, and they would make their home in Gilmer, TX. He was a very genuine and loving man. Mr. Moon was a friendly and giving person. Teddy was an avid reader and story teller who especially enjoyed Texas History and John F. Kennedy. Mr. Moon was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and honing his survival skills. Teddy loved his family above all. His wife and daughters were his world.
Mr. Moon is preceded in death by one child, Zachary Moon, his parents; and his brother, Rex Earl Moon. He is survived by his wife loving of 31 years; his daughters, Tara Moon, Misty Moon, and Makayla Moon; sisters, Carol Moon Tippit and husband Bob, and Vickie Moon Sowell; sister in law, Joy Moon, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Teddy Gene Moon is much loved and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Moon was born August 25, 1957 in Marshall, TX to Earl L. Moon and Shirley McCallay Moon and passed away after a lengthy illness October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Teddy Moon attended Marshall High School and went on to Kilgore College. Mr. Moon enlisted in the United States Army in 1976 and was very proud of his service to his country. During his time in service he served as an Intelligence Analyst. Teddy would go to marry the love of his life, Caroline Ann Povech, on August 6, 1988, and they would make their home in Gilmer, TX. He was a very genuine and loving man. Mr. Moon was a friendly and giving person. Teddy was an avid reader and story teller who especially enjoyed Texas History and John F. Kennedy. Mr. Moon was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and honing his survival skills. Teddy loved his family above all. His wife and daughters were his world.
Mr. Moon is preceded in death by one child, Zachary Moon, his parents; and his brother, Rex Earl Moon. He is survived by his wife loving of 31 years; his daughters, Tara Moon, Misty Moon, and Makayla Moon; sisters, Carol Moon Tippit and husband Bob, and Vickie Moon Sowell; sister in law, Joy Moon, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Teddy Gene Moon is much loved and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.