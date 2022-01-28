Theodis Wilborn
MARSHALL — Theodis Joseph Wilborn, Sr. was the second of three siblings, John and Charles (d), born to Julius (d) and Ella Mae Scott Wilborn (d), on February 21, 1935. After the death of Theodis’ father, his mother married Curtis Thompson (d) and to his union one daughter, Lauretta Thompson (d), was born.
Theodis graduated from Park Elementary School in 1948; H.B. Pemberton High School in 1952, both in Marshall, Texas; Langston University, Langston, Oklahoma in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He was employed by the United States Postal Service and as an educator in Chicago public schools from which he retired. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and a life member of the America & Legacy North American Fishing Club. He was known to be a skilled professional fisherman.
He married Freddie Richardson and to this union two children were born, Theodis Jr. and Donna Wilborn. Theodis Wilborn Sr. is the father of seven children: Gerchell Holbert, Rochelle Williams, Zeaun Zarrief, Gregory Floyd, and Jordan Jackson.
Theodis leaves to celebrate his memory: seven children; brother, John (Katherine) Wilborn; nephews, Jeffrey (Beverly) Wilborn, John (Donna) Wilborn Jr., Curtis (Natalie) Johnson, Scotty (Jackie) Wilborn, Charles (Gail) Wilborn, and Ted Wilborn; niece, Stephanie (Greg) Myers; numerous grandchildren; great-nephews; great-nieces; cousins; forever LB; H.B. Pemberton High School Class of 1952; loving friends and extended families from Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Detroit, California, and Marshall to name a few.
Theodis lived a full and fruitful life. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those he loved and who loved him.
Memorial services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment with military honors will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Wilborn passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022.
