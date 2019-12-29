Theodora Kranson
MARSHALL, TX Theodora Willer Kranson peacefully passed away 12/25/2019 after a long illness. She will be remembered for her sweet smile & loving spirit.
Born in Shreveport 11/9/1925, to Lazarus & Rebecca Goldberg Willer. Teddy or Sister , as family & friends called her, grew up in Shreveport. She graduated from Byrd High School & attended LSU Baton Rouge.
Teddy & Norman A. Kranson, married in 1950 & moved to Marshall where he had started Norman's Shoe store. He preceded her in death in 1988.
She is survived by her daughter Rita Kranson Williams of New Orleans; son, Nathan E. Kranson (Jill) of Spring TX; grandchildren, Taylor Kranson Williams of Baton Rouge, Lauren Williams of New Orleans, Kevin Kranson (Heesoo) of Durham,North Carolina, Kimberly Kranson and Kristina Kranson of Spring, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister, Lila Bernstein and her husband, David, and grandson Keith Kranson.
After moving to Marshall in 1950, Teddy was a founder of her beloved Marshall Bridge Club, which she attended every other week for more than 60 years.
She was a homeroom mother and a group leader for a Marshall Blue Birds group, many of whom continue today to be leaders in Marshall and throughout the U.S.A.
A member of Marshall's former Moses Montefiore Temple, she served both the synagogue and its Sisterhood in the 16 years she was in Marshall.
In 1966, the family moved to Shreveport, where she was a devoted volunteer at B'nai Zion synagogue in many capacities, including Sunday School Teacher and Sisterhood.
Generations of her family had been part of B'nai Zion since its founding almost 150 years ago.
Teddy considered caring for others to be her purpose in life. She took care of relatives and friends for all of her adult life.
When a young married, her friend Phyllis Hirsch told her that everybody had to have a signature recipe. Though she didn't like to cook, she took that advice to heart.
Today, most everyone remembers her for her homemade dill pickles, her pear or fig preserves (from one of her dozens of fruit trees) & and her pralines.
Teddy had a green thumb and could grow most anything. A number of people today remark that they have flowers and trees in their gardens that Teddy helped plant.
Her heirloom camellia bush, bought for $2.50 when she was about 17, has been in every yard of every home she ever lived in. It is now an heirloom.
A time of visitation with her family will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E Travis Street, Marshall, TX with a graveside service to follow at 10 a.m. at Hebrew Cemetery in Marshall.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Montclaire Parc Assisted Living, 9100 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in her honor to the Marshall Hebrew Cemetery in care of: Fort Staggers, Trust Officer, Hancock Whitney Trust Dept. 115 North Wellington St. Suite 101, Marshall, TX 75670.
