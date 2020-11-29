Thomas Henry Simpson
MARSHALL Thomas Henry Simpson was born September 27, 1938 in Gilmer, TX to Melvin and Agnes Simpson. He entered heaven on November 25, 2020 with this family by his side. He's now reunited with the love of his life, Alda, in heaven, but more importantly, he's able to finally meet Jesus and truly see His glory.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Melvin Simpson and Ethel Agnes Simpson; sister, Norma Joyce Barrett, and his precious wife of 51 years, Alda Marie Simpson. He is survived by his two daughters, Belinda Simpson of Marshall and Debbie Freeman of Marshall; two grandchildren, Michael Ratcliff (Chelsea) and Allison Ratcliff; his great-grandchildren, Harper Ratcliff and Cannon Redding; brothers, Waylen Simpson and Bobby Simpson; sister, Brenda Gatlin of Longview and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was affectionately nicknamed Taterhead by his coworkers and Coach Taterhead by all of his girls that he coached in slow-pitch softball (Blue Lightning, Aces, Tomboys). He worked for Atlas Chemical Company for 13 years and spent the next 31 years at Alcoa/BICC/General Cable until he retired in 1998. During his life, one of the many things he enjoyed doing was coaching his daughters and granddaughter in slow-pitch softball. He traveled all over Texas and the U.S. to watch and coach them. Tom was also an avid fisherman and hunter and spent countless hours fishing for bass, crappie, bream and catfish. He once shot a 14 point buck, a prize of any hunter in these parts. He frequently took his grandchildren fishing at Caddo Lake, often with long cane poles tied to a tree and using catalpa worms or catfish charlie for bait.
Tom also enjoyed playing dominoes, especially 42! Man, he could run the table with the best of them! He found pleasure in working outside and tinkering in the shed. He was a man of God and was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Bel-Air Baptist Church.
He loved his family and God. His family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to them during this time and prayed for Tom on Wednesday night.
A Visitation for Tom will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Perkins officiating. Pallbearers are Michael Ratcliff, Aric Golden, Nick Garcia, Hubert Staten, David Lyman and Buzz White. Honorary Pallbearers are Cleamo Robinson, Steven Stone, Dickie Meadows, John Ed Doss, Steve Blaylock, Johnny Neuville, all his friends and coworkers at General Cable, and in honoring our father and in loving memory of his close friends, Charlie Hall and Dale Evans, we also mention their names as Honorary Pallbearers. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
