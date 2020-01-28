Thurman Gerald Riddle
QUEEN CITY Tuffy Riddle, age 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior January 26, 2020 in a Texarkana, Texas hospital, surrounded by his family.
Tuffy was born on June 23, 1942 in Marshall, Texas to M.C. and Louise Riddle. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed working on the farm. Riding the tractor was his peace. He was a 10 year cancer survivor and still worked a part time job at Welch Gas. He was an active member of Springdale Baptist Church and was Superman to his family. Tuffy was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, M.C. Riddle, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Riddle; one son, Ricky Riddle and wife Donna of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Donna Sartor and husband Troy of Queen City, Texas; four grandchildren, Cody Sartor and wife Sabrina of McLeod, Texas, Ethan Sartor and wife Christina of Atlanta, Texas, Matt Riddle and wife Samantha of Texarkana, Texas, Kayla Crowley and husband Chris of Tulia, Texas; ten great grandchildren; special friends, Wayne Battenfield and wife Jerry, all of the employees of Welch Gas, and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Tuffy will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hanner Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Springdale Baptist Church, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. James Wallace officiating.
Interment will be in Springdale Cemetery.
