Tiffani Larie Knox
MARSHALL Tiffani Larie Knox, 39, was born April 10, 1980 in Longview, Texas to Herbert Wayne Knox and Jan Westmoreland Knox. Tiffani went to be with her LORD and Savior on March 12, 2020.
Tiffani graduated from Marshall High School in 1998. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from East Texas Baptist University. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall.
Tiffani is survived by her precious son, Hayden; her parents, Herb and Jan Knox; her brother, Kenny Knox and wife, Skye; her sister, Nicki Burris and husband, Brad; her grandmothers, Betty Knox and Nancy Westmoreland; her nephews and nieces, Brent Burris, Beau Burris, Bailor Burris, and Blayne Knox. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Brent Stinson of Winnsboro, Texas. She is survived by a host of family and friends, who loved her dearly.
Tiffani is preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Montgomery Knox, and Joseph William Westmoreland, Jr.
A visitation for family and friends was held from 2:30-3:30p.m. and a family funeral service was held at 4:00p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
