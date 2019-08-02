Tobizena Brown Williams
Survived by: daughters, Yolonda and Yvette; son and daughter-in-law Johnny, Jr. & Vanessa; and granddaughter Taylor. Funeral Service: 11am, Sat., Aug. 3, 2019., Mt Sinai Baptist Church, 6819 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX 75217; Wake: 8-9pm, Fri. Black and Clark Funeral Chapel, 2517 E. Illinois Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75216. (214) 376-8297
