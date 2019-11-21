Todd Edwin Fitts
MARSHALL Todd Edwin Fitts was born July 12, 1967 in Tyler, Texas to Mary and George Fitts. He went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 19, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Todd graduated from Marshall High School in 1985 where he excelled in debate and later in life coached some of the Marshall High School debate teams. He was very involved in student council, where they won numerous state competitions and also played tennis for the Mavericks. Todd graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1990, where he was a member of Delta Sigma fraternity. Upon graduation, Todd was accepted to South Texas School of Law in Houston, Texas and graduated with his Law Degree in 1993. Todd married Stephanie (Brooks), of Marshall, on September 18, 1993. They have two wonderful sons, Tucker and Brooks, who they are immensely proud of.
Todd came back to Marshall after graduating law school and began working as Harrison County Assistant District Attorney for Rick Berry. Todd thoroughly enjoyed his time in the DA's office and made many lasting friendships. He later served in the Trust Department for Hibernia Bank. Todd soon entered private practice in 2001 and he was named Marshall City Attorney. He faithfully served in this role until 2019. During his tenure, he worked with three city managers and numerous city commissioners. Todd had a genuine willingness to listen with an open door policy to anyone needing advice pertaining to the city. He was even-tempered, fair minded, humble and kind. He was a wise and courteous man, attributes he exuded through his artful leadership. His legacy is one of a servant leader, valued mentor, and trusted friend. He loved working for the city, and truly wanted to see it improve.
Todd was a wonderful family man who loved his wife and two boys. He was always actively involved in the boys' activities, and he enjoyed watching them grow up. He coached their sports teams and went to camp with them in the summers. He and Stephanie always tried to make their home a fun place for their boys and their friends. It was common for the boys to have friends over and Todd loved getting to know their friends.
Todd loved the Texas Longhorns and cheered for them faithfully regardless of the outcome through the years. He also actively supported the Marshall Mavericks, and he could be seen at many of the games and other school activities. Todd had a strong group of friends who he loved going to lunch with and discussing all that was going on in Marshall.
Todd placed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was committed to his faith, and he and Stephanie were extremely proud when both of their boys made their professions of faith. The family is grateful for the support they received over the years from their church.
Some of the best family memories include the numerous opportunities to travel. The Fitts family loved going to the beach and enjoyed the opportunities to get in the sand and the ocean. They also loved making memories at home just being together. Todd was grateful for their many lifelong friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Fitts. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stephanie (Brooks), and their two sons, Tucker and Brooks. He is also survived by his sister, Angela Huffhines (Ted), and two nieces, Holly Huffhines and Heather Hill (Garrett). He also leaves behind his mother and father-in-law, Liz and Charles Brooks, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Brooks.
Todd was a member of the Harrison County Bar Association and the Northeast Texas Bar Association. He was a past member of the Texas District County Attorneys Association. Todd served as a longtime board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, was a member of the MARTEX Investment Club, Harrison County Texas Exes and a Life Member of the Texas Exes.
Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Central Baptist Church in Marshall. A Reception will follow from 2-4pm at Central Baptist Church. Pallbearers are Scott Rectonwald, Ross Sloan, Clayton Ready, Casey Carlile, Brad Burris, Rob Potter, Brendan Roth, and Rick Berry.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Black, Hugh Taylor, Chad Reed, Brad Burke, Brian Bates, Kurt Truelove, Jeff Watkins, and Ken Goolsby.
Memorials in memory of Todd can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Youth Fund, Mission Marshall, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
