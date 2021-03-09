Tommy Humphries
JEFFERSON A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Humphries, 58, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Tommy Humphries was born to Betty and E.J. Humphries in Marshall, Texas on May 18, 1962. He passed away in Longview, Texas on March 7, 2021. Tommy is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jean Humphries and their children, Judson Strawbridge (Susan), Tina Coyne (Clint), Harold Duncan (Savannah), grandchildren, Jordan Strawbridge, Kylie Duncan, Tatum Strawbridge, Madilyn Coyne, Chloe Strawbridge, Payton Strawbridge and Lincoln Duncan. Tommy is survived by his sister Judy Pounds, brother Lee Humphries (Mary), brother Bill Spencer (Tracie), mother-in-law Vera Humphrey, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Humphries, and daughter Angel Duncan.
Born and raised in Marshall, Texas, Tommy was the youngest of four children and was a special surprise for his parents as his siblings are all older by a decade or more. Tommy was a fourth-generation potter and worked for Marshall Pottery from 1987 until its closure in 2015. Tommy was a potter for 28 years and had attained the status of Master Potter. In recent years Tommy had retired due to health-related matters.
Tommy was an avid music lover, and his music tastes were varied and well rounded. Tommy also enjoyed travel, adventure and vacation time. In his youth he enjoyed family vacations with his parents and as a young man enjoyed longer road trip adventures with his best friend. During his married years, he and his wife enjoyed vacations to Galveston, as the coast of Texas was a special place for him.
Tommy had other interests too; he was an avid reader and loved Sci-Fi and Fantasy novels; he also had a fondness for aquaria and as a youngster was interested in geology and rock collecting.
Not only was Tommy a devoted husband to his Soul Mate Jeanie, he was also a true Cat Daddy Tommy loved all of his fur babies and spoiled them completely.
