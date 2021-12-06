Tracy Lee Doyle
MARSHALL — Tracy Lee Doyle, 60, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Angleton, Texas. She was born on October 8, 1961 in Marshall, Texas to Patrick Doyle and Riley Nelson. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1980 and worked as a dental assistant and medical transcriptionist. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mallory and Robert Bell, grandchildren Avery Sitton, Rory Bell, and Lilah Bell, and brother Terry Doyle. She is preceded in death by her son Dennis “Scotty” Sitton, brother Dennis Doyle, and her parents. Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3pm with a service to follow at 4pm.
