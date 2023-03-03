Trice Williams
HALLSVILLE — Trice G. Williams, 85, peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023, in his home in Hallsville, Texas. He was born to parents, Harvey Horace and Ruby Ellen (Green) Williams on August 23, 1937, in the Huffines Community in Cass County, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ruby Hemperly.
Growing up in Earth, Texas, Trice graduated from Spring Lake-Earth High School in 1955. He went on to graduate from Texas Tech in Lubbock in 1960 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After finishing his degree, Trice spent two years in the Army in Fredericksburg, Maryland.
Trice then went to work for Texas Eastern in Shreveport, and 1962, he met Marie Brown and they married on March 7, 1964. They have known each other for 60 years, 59 of which have been spent happily married. Trice and Marie moved to Marshall, Texas in 1966 where he enjoyed 32 years of service at American Norit. They were blessed with two children, Pam Muse (Raymond) and Patrick Williams (Jennifer). They were doubly blessed with 5 grandchildren, Nicole Muse; Jacob (Elizabeth); Jared; Joshua; and Carlie Williams.
Services for Trice G. Williams will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, March 3,2 023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Atlanta, Texas. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Antioch Cemetery. A Life Celebration® memorial service will be also be held from 3:00-5:00p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marshall, Texas.
