Troy Donivan Hickman
TRINITY, TX — Troy Donivan Hickman, 85, of Trinity, TX passed away at home on Dec 7, 2021. Troy was born in Darco, TX on Aug 19, 1936. He attended Marshall High School. He served 4 years in the US Navy on the SS Brush, a destroyer all over the Pacific, Hong Kong and in the Philippines. He returned to Marshall and married Shirley Hughes on Aug 5, 1964. They left East Texas and settled in the Houston area. Troy was one of the fortunate people who completed his childhood dreams. He got his private pilot license in 1973 and only lacked 3 hours getting his commercial license. He went to college at the age of 30 and completed his education. He worked for GM for 25 years. He travelled all over Europe, Mexico and the states, always coming home to the lake. He retired to Lake Livingston where he has fished, hunted and pursued his passion for genealogy for the last 30 years. He felt the need to take care of everybody on the water front. They were his family too.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bernice Hickman; brother, Bobby Hickman I; sisters: Juanita Estes, Marie Landers and Gloria Cook; grandsons: Wyman Evans, Tommy Henderson, Cory Hickman and Josh Wedgeworth.
Mr. Hickman is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Hughes Hickman; sons: Bobby Hickman and his wife Glenda, and David Witcher; daughters: Melissa, Deborah, Cynthia and Rebecca Henderson and her husband Fred; sisters; Patti Keelin, Carolyn Clark and her husband Gene; sister-in-law, Linda Calcote and her husband Vernon; brother-in-law, James Hughes and his wife Sarah; grandchildren: Troy Hickman, Callie Hickman, Jessica Parasco, Matthew Gowan, Courtney Coleman, Taalor Langerhans, Tyler Hickman, Kelly Blowers, Joe Henderson, Haley Henderson, Kayll Beard, Kaycee Edmonds, Randy Lynn Clampett, Dustin Witcher, Savannah Morgan, Jordon Witcher, and Sonja Wedgeworth; as well as numerous great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who meant so much to him. His family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the kindness and love of all of our family and friends.
A time of visitation with his family will be held from 11am to 1 pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home, with a service to celebrate his life to follow at 2 pm at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery with Bro Michael Richards officiating.
