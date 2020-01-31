Valencia Epps Slade
MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services for Valencia Epps Slade are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Pastor Charles Jernigan of True Vine Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Bluff Cemetery, Marshall, TX, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Valencia Jean Epps Slade was born October 20, 1968 in Dallas, Texas to the late L. C. Campbell and Thelma Epps.
Those left celebrating her memory are her husband, Eris Slade; sons Earnest Miles, Jr. and Antiwon Greer; daughter, Shanerica Slade, all of Marshall, TX, other relatives and friends.
