Velma Ann Titsworth
MARSHALL — Velma Ann Dixon Titsworth, 72, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Marshall. Velma was born April 4, 1950 in Marshall to John Ida Dixon and Merle Holmes Dixon. On October 19, 1979, she married the love of her life, William Titsworth. Velma worked in the medical industry for many years. She was one of the most selfless people one could ever know. She would do anything for anyone, even bringing strangers into her home just to give them a good home cooked meal. Her nurturing and loving ways blessed so many people. Velma was known as “Fanny” by her grandchildren. They were the light of her life and so many precious memories were shared. Velma enjoyed going to the casino, lottery tickets, and fishing. She and Willie also loved driving down backroads and listening to old country music. Velma loved her family tremendously and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Titsworth; siblings, James Dixon, Janice Martin, John Paul Dixon, and William Dixon; and granddaughter, Katrice Wright. Velma is survived by her daughters, Amanda and Kattie Dixon, Tara Titsworth, Patricia and Earvin Wright, and Stacie and Jamie Lawson; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Maples, Diane Jordan, Johnnie Mae Adams, and Cathy Gonzales; uncle, David Holmes; and numerous other family members and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10 am Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Gill Cemetery with Bro. Matt Paul officiating. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
